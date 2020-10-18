Highlights: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi blamed the Center’s poor policies for the growing infection of the Corona epidemic in the country

Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that if India had adopted a different economic policy, India could have dealt with the Corona epidemic better.

Gopalakrishna Gandhi was addressing the function organized on the occasion of 101st Foundation Day of Gujarat Vidyapith through video conference

Ahmedabad

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalakrishna Gandhi has attributed the poor policies of the central government to the rising infection of the Corona epidemic in the country. Gopalkrishna Gandhi has said that if India had adopted a different economic policy, India could have dealt with the Corona virus epidemic better. He says that due to the current economic policy, urbanization is taking place on a large scale and farmers are forced to move to cities. He was addressing the function organized on the occasion of 101st Foundation Day of Gujarat Vidyapeeth through video conference.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi stressed the need to rethink the economic policy of the country as it has given impetus to industrialization and urbanization. This has led to a large population moving here and a large number of farmers have been forced to move to the cities. He said that due to the economic policy of liberalization, privatization or globalization, a large number of population has moved here and not rehabilitated. The way in which the population of cities is increasing has spread rapidly in the epidemic today (Covid-19).

‘Need to rethink economic policy’

Gopalakrishna Gandhi asked whether the epidemic will not increase with the move of population towards cities? We need to rethink our economic policy. The retired diplomat and former Governor of West Bengal said that if we had adopted a separate policy, we should have more number of hospitals, hostels for nurses, lab technicians and not large industrial projects at government level and large number at social level The temple should have been a mosque.

He said that this epidemic has come after 100 years but who knows that a new virus will come out every year. He said that for this reason poor people have to suffer due to those who forget the rules of social distance, wearing masks and cleaning etc. during the epidemic in the name of festival. Gandhi said that the farmers resolved the issue of food security of our country but due to the policies adopted by the government, they were forced to move towards the cities.