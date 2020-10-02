Kiev Today the whole world is celebrating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The whole world is affected by Gandhiji’s principle of non-violence and satyagrahas. On this occasion, the bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev. The statue was unveiled by India’s Ambassador Partha Satpati and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Let us know that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, many programs were organized in the country and abroad. In India too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the prayer prayer in Gandhi Smriti. Bapu’s statue in Ukraine was also unveiled today in the same sequence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation in India, today marks the 151st birth anniversary. The whole world has been affected by the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, the main hero of the freedom struggle. Be it Martin Luther King Jr., the big social reformer in America, or Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa. No one could escape the impression of Gandhi’s ideas. The heads of several countries of the world paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Why Gandhi is important

It has been more than 70 years since Mahatma Gandhi went from this world. Despite this, what is the reason that their influence has increased continuously. In fact, the biggest political weapon of peaceful resistance that Gandhi gave to the country and society involved in war and violence is the most relevant and deadly even today. Whether it is satyagraha or fast. Even today, the influence of political parties is sustained only when they struggle on the path of Gandhi, setting high standards on moral level. Gandhi’s suggested path against violent resistance is far more effective.