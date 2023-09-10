EYEWITNESSOn the way to Marrakesh, Rotterdam’s Mahasin Tanyaui (40) heard the terrible news about the earthquake. At the airport she saw the debris on the ground and in the city how people were sleeping on the streets. She planned to stay for a week, but Tanyaui is staying longer. To help. “At such a moment we are one big family and then you help each other.”