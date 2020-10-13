Highlights: A unique case of corona has been reported in Maharashtra in which the memory of the patient has been affected.

Mumbai

A unique case of corona has been reported in Maharashtra in which not only the memory of the patient was affected but he also does not remember the days of his illness. This case is related to Shaista Pathan of Palghar. He had stomach and head aches but no signs of corona were showing.

Coronary neurological or nervous system problems are very rare. Now these are being looked into. Many patients in the US have also complained of memory loss and forgetting after recovering from corona.

In Shaista’s case, he was taken to the hospital two months ago after complaining of colic and headache. At that time his condition was such that despite the efforts of many nurses and doctors, his sample could not be taken. Right now, Shaista is fine and says that she does not remember even eight days of her illness.

After the hard work of the doctors, when Shaista calmed down, they were sampled. It was found that he had viral meningitis. It is a complication resulting from corona. The doctor says that Shaista is lucky that he got treatment at the right time. A relative of Shaista had a similar infection and is still in a coma.