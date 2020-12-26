Mumbai The entire year of 2020 was very difficult for Maharashtra Police. A touching video that went viral amidst the corona virus epidemic tells the full story of the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police in 2020. In that video, a child is pleading with his policeman father who is leaving the house for duty to stay at home because “outside is corona”.

These policemen, who emerged as advance warriors in the fight against Kovid-19, played an important role in strictly enforcing the rules during lockdown. For this, police personnel had to pay a heavy price and 312 police personnel lost their lives across the state and about 28,500 personnel were infected.

The Mumbai police also had to fall prey to political stalking in the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and faced criticism.

This year will be remembered for the sacrifice of policemen- Parambir Singh

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told news agency PTI, “This year police officers will be remembered for their sacrifices in the fight against Kovid-19. In Mumbai, Kovid-19 killed 98 police personnel. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. ” Singh said that working continuously during the epidemic was our greatest commitment, but the police force had to face many challenges.

Prior to the outbreak of the epidemic, police were busy handling massive protests in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Civil Registration. At the same time, hundreds of students and others demonstrated at the Gateway of India on the night of 6 January following the attack by the miscreants on the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Shaheen Bagh movement in Delhi was also echoed in Mumbai. Moreland Road ‘Mumbai Bagh’ of the metropolis turned into a site of protest. After the emergence of corona virus outbreak, it ended after 56 days.

Police became helpful for migrant workers

After the lockdown was implemented in March, lakhs of migrant workers from other parts of the country were stranded in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra. The police played an important role in providing them food and taking care of their safety.

The crime rate declined during the epidemic, but there was a flood of rumors on social media about this, which the police had to deal hard to deal with. The cyber crime branch of the police ‘Maharashtra Cyber’ clamped down on those spreading rumors.

The killing of saints in Palghar led to criticism

The Maharashtra Police faced heavy criticism when two Jain saints in Palghar district and their driver were beaten to death in the presence of police personnel on suspicion of being a child thief in April. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which has so far arrested 186 people.

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 shocked the whole country. There were allegations that he fell victim to nepotism and factionalism within the film industry. Bandra police recorded statements of several industry personalities including Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Riya Chakraborty.

Fraud revealed in TRP

In October, the Mumbai Police revealed the rigging in television rating points (TRPs), which allegedly included some TV channels. Police arrested 14 people, including two senior Republic TV officials, in this case.

On November 4, Alibag police arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a case of allegedly abetting suicide by interior designer Anvay Naik, which caused a lot of controversy. Goswami was released from jail after eight days on bail from the Supreme Court.

