Maharashtra: Judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty and Shovik, arrested for running a drugs syndicate, ends on Tuesday. After which they will be presented once again in the MBPS court of Mumbai.

According to sources, his appearance in the court will be through video conferencing. Even before this, the court extended the judicial custody of both for 14 days. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik had applied for bail in the Bombay High Court, after which the court reserved their order after hearing.

Riya and her brother accused of running drugs syndicate

Riya and her brother Shovik Chakraborty are accused of running a drug syndicate. During the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a drugs angle was also revealed, after which the NCB team also started its panel investigation.

NCB investigation found that Riya Chakraborty and her brother were in contact with several big drugs paddlers in Mumbai and both of them bought drugs from these paddlers through Samuel Miranda and then gave them to Sushant. After which the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested 20 people including Riya Chakraborty, her brothers Shobhit and Samuel Miranda.

Order is secure on the bail petition in the Bombay High Court

Earlier, 5 people including Riya, Shobhit and Miranda had approached the Bombay High Court after the bail petition was dismissed in the lower court. While hearing the bail pleas of the five accused on the matter, the court reserved its order in the Mumbai High Court hearing the petition of Riya and her brother on September 29.

In the court, the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail of Riya and Shovik Chakraborty, saying that they both ran drug syndicates. Riya also used to do the financing of drugs along with illegal traffic.

Read this also.

Hathras update: hearing on demand for SIT probe in Supreme Court today, demand for transfer of trial from UP to Delhi