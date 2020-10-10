Highlights: Rape with 12-year-old girl in Palghar, Maharashtra

A case of rape with a 12-year-old girl has been reported in Palghar, Maharashtra. The police have arrested a young man allegedly accused of rape, who has been identified as a contractor.

The girl was raped in Mokhada area of ​​Palghar. In a statement to the police, the girl said that the accused entered her house in Tallyachiwadi, when no one was there. After this, the accused carried out the rape incident by finding the girl alone.

Mokhada police station official said, ‘The victim’s brother caught the accused red-handed. When he started making noise, the accused escaped. According to police, the family filed a complaint in this regard, after which the accused was arrested.

A case of rape came to light after a teenager was recently kidnapped in Palghar. The crime branch investigating the case has arrested the neighboring youth. During this time a hotel was also raided.

(With input of PTI)