Ahmednagar: The police who is responsible for the safety of the public, if the police becomes a eater then the public will be called? How safe will it be? Inspector of police station Kotwali of Ahmednagar area of ​​Maharashtra has been accused of raping a woman. The name of the accused inspector is Vikas Wagh. Inspector Vikas is currently posted in the Economic Offenses Wing and is absconding since the case was filed.

According to the victim, in 2019, after getting upset with a boy, the police station reached Kotwali to file a complaint. At the same time, Police Inspector Vikas Wagh took its mobile number from it. After a few days, Inspector Saheb started calling and messaging it and then one day he reached his house on the pretext of rape. The victim alleges that Inspector Vikas Wagh threatened and raped her for several days.

According to the victim, she also became pregnant in the month of August 2019. After this, the inspector called it home by making excuses and beaten fiercely with his wife. They abused him by pretending to be married. Since then, the victim has been receiving constant threats from the accused inspector. The victim alleges that after months of raiding the SP office, the police registered a case on its complaint.

It has been almost five days since the FIR was registered on this case but the police accused could not reach the inspector. Currently Vikas Wagh is posted in the Economic Offenses Wing in Ahmed Nagar. Senior police officials of the area say that the investigation of the case is going on and action will be taken in this matter soon. This incident has once again raised questions on the safety of women. The biggest thing is that if the guards become the eaters then how will the society be safe?

