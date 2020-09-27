Highlights: Politics heated up meeting Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil gave a big statement on the meeting of the two leaders

Sanjay Raut said about the question on the meeting, ‘Is it a sin to discuss politics?

What is going on in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra? These questions arise from time to time across the country, including Maharashtra. Because Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s special warrior Sanjay Raut keeps doing something that sometimes feels that the Shiv Sena has lost miles from the BJP, sometimes it seems that the bond between the two has not diminished. In such a situation, the beats of Uddhav Thackeray’s ally NCP and Congress also increase. The view came a day after the meeting of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut when Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After the meeting of Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the matter stopped but before that the Maharashtra BJP President gave a big statement. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Monday that when two high-level leaders of two different political parties meet, obviously politics is discussed. If they have been sitting together for two-and-a-half hours, they would not have discussed tea and biscuits, although the meeting was inconclusive.

‘Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress cannot live together’

After this, the Maharashtra BJP president said, ‘As the state’s head of the party I would like to clarify that we have no proposal to form a government with Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress. We are playing the role of an active opposition. We cannot form a government with all three, but all three (Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress) also cannot live together.

‘Is it a sin to discuss politics?’

On the other hand, amid the ongoing politics over the meeting of Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, the Shiv Sena MP once again gave a statement. Sanjay Raut asked the question, ‘Is it a sin to discuss politics? If two political leaders meet, they also discuss issues related to the country, such as Jammu and Kashmir, China, Pakistan and the Corona epidemic. ‘

Both leaders gave clarification on the meeting

A day before this, Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis had given clarification regarding the meeting. Fadnavis had said, ‘Sanjay Raut ji wanted to interview me for Saamana’ mouthpiece of Shiv Sena. We had a meeting to discuss this. There was no political conversation in the meeting. While Sanjay Raut had said, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday) to discuss some issues. He is a former CM. Apart from this, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is also the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge. He said that there may be ideological differences between us but we are not enemies. CM Uddhav was aware of this meeting.

Sanjay Raut clarified on ‘secret’ meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

Raut and Fadnavis met in a hotel in Mumbai

This is probably the first meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. According to the information, Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut met at a hotel in Mumbai.