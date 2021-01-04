Highlights: NCP also opposed the name change politics

Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that changing the name is not good for the cities

It would be better to mention the new city and keep whatever name you want to keep.

This proposal is not on our agenda 20 years ago, we rejected such a proposal.



Mumbai

Cabinet Minister of Mahavikas Aghadi Government and Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik (Minister Nawab Malik) during a special conversation with Navbharat Times Online stated that the proposal to change the name of cities is not on our agenda. is. We rejected this proposal 20 years ago. Renaming cities controversy is not developed by changing names, we do not think so.

Shiv Sena’s difficulties may increase after NCP also jumped into this battle after Congress. Nawab Malik said that no such proposal is on the agenda of the three parties. The political parties may keep making rhetoric, but nothing like this will happen.

Let us know that the politics of Maharashtra has been hot for the name of Aurangabad as ‘Sambhaji Nagar’. Swords are drawn between the government’s constituent Shiv Sena and the Congress. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has said that if the name is changed, the government will be in danger.

BJP is giving air

Nawab Malik said that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are giving vent to this dispute, so that there can be a rift between the three parties. But he should also understand that when he ran the government in the state for 5 years, why did he not bring such a proposal and why did not change the name.

They will also have to give this answer to the public. We had canceled this proposal 15-20 years ago. No such proposal will be in our agenda even further.

We do not believe in name change politics

Nawab Malik said that just changing the name of the cities will not help, those who think so wrong think that we are not sure in the politics of renaming the cities, it will be better that you settle new cities and whatever their Keep the name you want. Today, 15 years ago, which was the government of Congress and NCP, then we had decided that there will be no politics of name change even today, we continue on this matter.

Although we have an alliance with Shiv Sena, but no such proposal is in our agenda and will not be done any further. This government is a government of three parties, each party has its own different ideology but this government will not run with the ideology. Rather, the government will run according to the common minimum program decided by the three parties together.

‘… then it will not be good for the health of the government’

Nirupam said on Saturday that the government of three parties in Maharashtra was following a minimum common program. In such a situation, if any constituent party tries to push its agenda, then it will not be good for the health of the government. If the Shiv Sena insists more on changing the name of Aurangabad city, it can become a threat to the government.

‘Collusion of Shiv Sena and Congress’

At the same time, former Aurangabad MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said that opposition to the Congress has no meaning. This is his momentary opposition. Congress people will not leave the government and go anywhere. At this the BJP quipped that it was a connivance with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, because the election of Aurangabad Manpa is on the head. Here, MNS performed in Nashik in support of the name change.

‘Aurangzeb had broken the temple of Baba Vishwanath and Krishna God in Mathura’

Nirupam said that it is also a fact of history that Aurangzeb broke the temple of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi in 1669 and the temple of Lord Krishna in Mathura in 1670. Sambhaji Maharaj is adorable for us. The Congress party also respects their bravery, but instead of changing the name of cities, we believe in its development.

Election is why the matter arose: BJP

BJP stands with Shiv Sena to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam said that the Shiv Sena drama would only last till the elections. When the Shiv Sena was in power with the BJP in the state, they did not send a proposal to change the name of Aurangabad to the state government, now that the election of Aurangabad Manpa is on the head, they remember Sambhajinagar.

Is Shiv Sena cheating itself?

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar in a tweet reminded the Shiv Sena that the Minister of State in his own cabinet had told Abdul Sattar that when he was about to join the Shiv Sena, he was assured by the party that Aurangabad was not named Sambhajinagar. will do. The MNS leader raised the question whether the Shiv Sena had made false promises to Sattar or the Shiv Sena is lying to the common man.