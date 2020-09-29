Highlights: Garba and Dandiya will not be organized in Maharashtra this year, the government ordered

Like Ganapati, Navratri should be celebrated in a simple manner, let the crowd take

No larger than 4 feet statue can be installed in a public pandal

To save citizens from Corona, the government urged everyone to follow the rules

Garba and Dandia government will not order this time in Maharashtra. The Corona crisis in the state remains the same. The rural parts of the state are still reeling under this epidemic. The government is making efforts on a war footing to deal with it but the corona is unable to come under control. Due to Corona, all festivals are also being celebrated in very simplicity.

Guidelines for Navratri released

The Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines for citizens for the upcoming Navratri so that the spread of corona does not increase during this festival season. Navratri and Garba are celebrated after Ganpati in Maharashtra. The pandals of Mata Rani are decorated from place to place and worship is performed. Garba and Dandiya are also organized on a large scale during this period. Which people come from far away to play and watch. But given the increasing impact of Corona and the safety of citizens, the Maharashtra government has banned it for this year.

Rules like Ganapati for Navratri also

The same rules that the government had made for the recent Ganeshotsav will be implemented this time in Navratri also. That is, the height of the idols will be 4 feet for the mandal while the height of the idol brought in the house should be 2 feet. Also, the public Navratri mandal will have to get the approval of the local municipality and must strictly follow their guidelines. Special care must be taken to ensure that the crowd does not get crowded. Also, advertisements have to be put up telling how to prevent corona.