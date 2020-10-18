Security forces have won a major hand in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. A team of security forces gunned down five Naxalites, including three women. On Sunday morning, the Naxals attacked the commando team in the thick forests of Gadchiroli, officials said. In response, the security forces retaliated. Five Naxalites were killed in it.According to the information, around four o’clock in the morning on Sunday, the Naxalites opened fire on a police patrol carrying out a search operation in the forests of Kosami-Kisneli in Dhanora region. An official said that the anti-Naxal (Maoist) Operation C-60 commandos retaliated against the Naxals, following which they fled the area. Later, police recovered the bodies of three female and two male Naxalites from the bushes. They are being identified.

This is the first major operation of the security forces this year

This was the first major operation by security forces led by Gadchiroli’s new SP Ankit Goyal this year. There was no casualty from the security forces in such a big encounter. The Maharashtra Police has launched a massive campaign against Naxalites in the area in recent months.