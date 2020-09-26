Pawar’s tweet, which was later deleted

A tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar created a stir in the state’s politics. Actually Pawar tweeted on the birthday of Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Then later he also deleted the tweet.On Deendayal’s birthday, Pawar tweeted first, paying tribute to him on Friday 25 September. But his tweet was deleted within an hour. After removing the tweet, Pawar said that in politics and social work, the advice of ‘senior’ has to be accepted. However, it was not clear whether the tweet was deleted on any advice.

Pawar was the only NCP leader who remembered Pandit Deendayal, considered an ideal man of the BJP. He said, ‘In our culture people are always talked about with respect, who are no longer alive. This is our tradition. His tweet went viral and there was close speculation with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar secretly joined hands with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis after the Mahavikas Aghadi government was formed in November last year. On November 24, Fadnavis was sworn in as CM, with Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. But this government did not last more than two days. Similarly, when PM Modi performed Bhoomipujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ajit’s son Partha Pawar was congratulated.