Highlights: Thane police arrested the absconding accused 12 years ago from Bihar

Since 2008, the Bihar police was trying to catch the wanted accused.

Accused is wanted in cases of extortion, robbery and possession of arms

Thane

The wanted criminal, who has been absconding from Bihar for the past 12 years, has been arrested by the Thane police from Nashik district of Maharashtra. The accused have been booked for extortion, robbery and possession of arms. The police had been looking for him for a long time. Since 2008, the Bihar police was trying to nab the accused. Now after 12 years, the accused has taken possession of Maharashtra Police.

The information about the case was given by a Maharashtra Police official on Friday. Based on the information received, the police on Thursday arrested Kamaruddin Amir Hussain alias Amiruddin Ansari, a native of Motihari district of Bihar, from Pandit Nagar in Cidco Colony, Nashik.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil said that the Bihar Police had been looking for the accused involved in extortion, robbery and arms possession cases for the last 12 years. According to the police, the court had issued arrest warrants against the accused in two cases and from 2008 onwards the Bihar police started looking for him.