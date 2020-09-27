new Delhi: Today, 18,056 new cases of corona virus have been found in Maharashtra, whereas 380 people have died due to Kovid-19. According to Maharashtra Health Department, 13,565 people have also been discharged. Total cases in the state have increased to 13,39,232. At the same time, due to Corona, 35,571 people have died in Maharashtra. So far, more than 10 lakh people in the state have recovered from Corona virus infection. At present, the number of active cases in the state is 2.73 lakh.

How many cases came in Mumbai

Today, 2261 new Kovid-19 cases have been reported in the capital Mumbai, while 44 people have died. There are 26,593 active cases of corona virus in Mumbai while 8791 people have died due to this.

Delhi: In the last 24 hours, 3292 new cases of Corona have come out

In the last 24 hours, 3292 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the capital Delhi. At the same time, 3739 patients have been discharged / migrated, while 42 people have died. Delhi has so far reported a total of 2,71,114 cases of corona virus. These include 2,36,651 people recovered / discharged / migrated and 5235 deaths. At the same time, there are 29,228 active cases.

Number of patients recovering in India more than new cases of corona

India ranks second among countries affected by the Corona epidemic. India is at number three in terms of number of deaths due to Kovid 19. But there is a relief news that India’s recovery rate is constantly getting better. At the same time, the number of patients recovering against newly infected patients has been increasing continuously for the last few days.

In the last twenty-four hours, 92,043 corona-infected patients have recovered in India, while 88,600 new infections have been reported, while 1,124 patients have died. The total number of corona infected patients in India is 59,92,532 while so far 94,503 patients have died due to infection. There are 9,56,402 active cases in India while 49,41,627 patients have been cured so far.

