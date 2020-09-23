Mumbai: Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted on Tuesday that she has become infected with the corona virus. The Congress MLA from Dharavi has requested all those who came in contact with him during the last few days to conduct an investigation of Kovid-19.

He tweeted, “In my investigation today, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed. I am fine at the moment because of all your blessings and best wishes. I request that all those in contact with me take precaution and follow the protocol. ”

During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol. Stay safe. Take care. 4 – Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) September 22, 2020

What is the status of Corona in Maharashtra?

On Tuesday, 18,390 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, raising the total number of infected people in the state to 12,42,770. The state health department gave this information. The department said that 392 people died due to infection, causing the death toll in the state to 33,407.

He said that after treatment, a total of 20,206 patients were discharged on the day, leading to 9,36,554 cured patients in the state. Now 2,72,410 patients are being treated in the state. During the day, 1,628 new cases of infection were reported in Mumbai city, taking the total number of infected to 1,87,904 in the metropolis, while the death of 50 more patients increased to 8,555.

