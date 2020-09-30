Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday that during the investigation it has been confirmed that he has been infected with Corona virus and he is isolated at home. With this, the number of ministers infected with the virus has so far exceeded a dozen in Maharashtra.

The minister tweeted, “Kovid-19 has been confirmed in my investigation. I already had some symptoms and the test confirmed the infection. My health is fine and I am isolated at home. ” In Maharashtra, 14,976 new cases of corona virus infection, 430 more patients lost their lives.

On getting the initial symptoms of Covid 19, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I am observing home quarantine as of now. – Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2020

Total cases of corona in Maharashtra increased to 13,66,129

With the arrival of 14,976 new patients of corona virus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the total cases of this epidemic in the state increased to 13,66,129 while 19,212 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering. The state health department gave this information.

The department said that 430 more people died in the state due to Kovid-19, after which the number of dead increased to 36,181. The department said that in the last 24 hours 19,212 patients of Kovid-19 were discharged from hospitals. With this, 10,69,159 patients of corona virus have been cured in the state so far.

Currently, 2,60,363 patients of Kovid-19 are being treated. The department said that after 1713 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the cases of this epidemic increased to 2,02,614 here, while 49 more Kovid-19 patients died, 8880 people in the city so far Have lost their lives due to

In Pune, the number of cases of Kovid-19 increased to 1,54,344 with the arrival of 1005 new patients and 3500 people have died due to the death of 25 more patients. So far 66,98,024 samples of Kovid-19 have been tested in the state.

