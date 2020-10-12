Mumbai: The forest of Aarey Colony located in Goregaon, Mumbai is considered to be the lung of the whole of Mumbai. It is said that the whole of Mumbai gets pure air from here, but during the BJP government, it was decided to build a car shed of Mumbai Metro in the middle of this forest. All the jungle lovers and political parties had opposed this for cutting such large amount of trees. Over 2.5 thousand trees were also cut for this car shed.

At that time, Shiv Sena was also involved in the Maharashtra government along with the BJP. But now the Maharashtra government has decided that Mumbai city and the people living here will suffer a lot due to building a car shed in this Aare forest in the middle of Mumbai. Therefore, the metro car shed will be built in an open space in the Kanjurmarg area of ​​Mumbai so that no harm can be done to anyone.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned the Maharashtra government’s decision, saying that the Shiv Sena government is doing this work only because of its insistence. If the car shed of the metro is removed from Aarey forest, then the additional expenditure of about four thousand crores will increase in this work, which the Shiv Sena government has no concern about.

The Congress and its leaders were expressing their opposition to this when the Metro car shed was started in Aare forest. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam staged a sit-in protest over the car metro car shed in Aarey forest several times and claimed to fight it. Today, when the Maharashtra government has decided to shift this metro car shed and shift to another place, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also thanked the Maharashtra government.

Mumbai Power Cut: CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the Energy Minister, electricity is back in the city