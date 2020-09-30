Highlights: Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in the state till 31 October amid the center’s unlocked 5.0 guideline

Allowed to open hotels, food courts, restaurants-bar, etc. from 5 October with 50% capacity

More than 13 lakh patients of Corona have been found so far in the state, while 36,181 people have lost their lives.

Mumbai

Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in the state till 31 October amid the Centre’s unlocked 5.0 guideline. The hotel, food court, restaurant-bar etc. have been allowed to open from 5 October with 50% capacity. So far, more than 13 lakh corona patients have been found in the state. At the same time, 36,181 people have lost their lives.

With this, Dabbawala has been allowed in the local train of Mumbai. For this, the QR Code has to be obtained before the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Local train services have been restored in Pune.

Read: Government released Unlock-5 guidelines, cinema hall will open with conditions from October 15

327 policemen infected in 24 hours

With this, 327 policemen from Maharashtra have been found corona positive in the last 24 hours while one has died. So far 23,360 policemen have been infected in Maharashtra Police Department, out of which 20,139 have been recovered. There are 2,975 active cases while 246 people have died.

Unlock-5 guidelines released

On the other hand, Unlock-5 guidelines have been released in the country. Cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes will be opened from October 15 with 50 percent capacity. State governments may take a decision after October 15 to open schools and coaching centers in a phased manner.

Lockdown in Containment Zone till 31 October

Entertainment parks outside Containment Zones and similar spaces have also been allowed to open. Strict lockdown will remain in effect until 31 October at Containment Zones.