Highlights: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh makes a big statement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput case

Anil Deshmukh said that it was more than five months since the investigation started

Explain that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Bandra on 14 June.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has made a big statement in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. In which he requested that I present the findings of the investigation to the CBI at the earliest.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it has been more than five months since the investigation started. But the CBI has not yet revealed whether the actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed or committed suicide.

Let us tell you that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on 14 June. Everyone was stunned by the news of his suicide. This news caused a stir at his house in Bihar. Nobody believed that Sushant Singh had taken such a step.

Everyone from the leader to the actor had reached Sushant’s house in large numbers. Sushant’s father also could not believe that his son had committed suicide. Sushant’s father had not spoken to anyone for a long time and started going missing.

Sushant Singh’s maternal uncle had said that the actor did not commit suicide, but rather a murder. He demanded a CBI probe from the government. He had said that his manager had committed suicide a few days ago. But he was also murdered.