New Delhi Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gave a big statement on Friday about actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandeep Singh. He said, ‘Bengaluru Police has come here to investigate the drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, but NCB is not investigating. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if it still does not investigate, then Mumbai Police will do it.

Bengaluru police raided Oberoi’s house on Thursday

The Bangalore police raided his residence in Mumbai in search of Aditya Alva, a relative of actor Vivek Oberoi. Joint Police Commissioner of Bangalore Sandeep Patil said that Alva is absconding in the narcotics case registered in Kottonpet police station. Another officer said, “Vivek Oberoi is his (Alva) relative and we were informed that Alva is there.” So a court warrant was taken and the team of the Central Crime Branch went to his residence in Mumbai.

If sources are to be believed, the police felt that some information about Alva could be obtained by raiding Oberoi’s house, so this action was taken. However, no official said anything about the information received during the raid. Aditya Alva is the son of the late former minister Jeevaraj Alva.

Bengaluru Police is running a campaign

If sources are to be believed, Alva is absconding for the last one month after the Bangalore Police launched a campaign against drug users. In this case, 15 people have been arrested, including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi.