Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is dissatisfied with the CBI’s investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He says that more than 5 months have passed but no result came from the CBI. He has appealed to the investigating agency to disclose the matter at the earliest.

Anil Deshmukh appealed for early disclosure

More than 6 months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The investigation of this case is in the hands of the CBI. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says the CBI has been investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case for more than 5 months, but so far it has not been clear whether he was murdered or died of suicide. Anil Deshmukh has appealed to the CBI to disclose the matter at the earliest.



Questions were being raised on the investigation of Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police was earlier investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The matter was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court after the questioning of the Investigation. After this decision of the court, Anil Deshmukh had said, ‘The Supreme Court has clearly written in its Judgment that the investigation done by Mumbai Police has been done in a very professional manner. The court has admitted that the investigation of Mumbai Police was done in a very correct manner. However, he also targeted the central government through the decision of the court and said, ‘Thinkers and the constitution on the federal structure, which is written in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution, is also related to the central state. Experts need to consider.