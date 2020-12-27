Maharashtra Home Minister has requested the CBI to release the findings of the investigation report of Sushant Singh Rajput case at the earliest. Anil Deshmukh said that it has been more than 5 months since the investigation started, but the CBI has not revealed whether actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed or he committed suicide? He requested the CBI to bring the findings of the inquiry to the people as soon as possible.

It has been more than 5 months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/BMGgLdaoyg – ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Let us tell you that a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court regarding the CBI’s investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The petition demanded a status report from the CBI regarding the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating the case.

Nothing has been clear so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Advocates of accused filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiawal appeared in the court. On behalf of Bhansali, advocate Saroj Kumar and the remaining three filmmakers appeared in Priyaranjan alias Annu court. Advocates appeared for Bhansali for the first time.

On August 14, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a revision suit in the District and Sessions Court against eight film personalities, including Salman. Earlier, a complaint was filed in the CJM court in July. On July 8, the CJM court dismissed the complaint citing the incident as out of jurisdiction. The advocate filed a revision suit against this order.