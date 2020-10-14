Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that the state had received 12.50 lakh RT-PCR corona virus test kits from GCC Biotech Limited which do not meet the quality criteria. Tope said in his hometown Jalna that the National Institute of Virology in Pune found that these kits did not meet the ‘criteria’ of quality.

He said that the state has got these kits from GCC Biotak Limited. The state has ordered the laboratories to stop using these kits till further orders. The minister said that the infection rate was decreasing in the kits supplied by GCC Biotak, after which a committee was formed to investigate it. The committee also includes scientists from the National Institute of Virology.

Please tell that the number of corona patients in India has crossed 71 lakh. So far, a total of 71 lakh 75 thousand 880 people have been infected and 1 lakh 9 thousand 856 people have lost their lives. However, it is a matter of relief that out of this, 62 lakh 27 thousand 295 patients have completely recovered from the infection.

Now there are only 8 lakh 38 thousand 729 active patients in the country who are undergoing treatment. The number of people recovering from continuous infection in India is increasing, with a recovery rate of 86.78 percent. At the same time, the death rate is 1.53 percent and it has also recorded a decline.

