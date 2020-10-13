Highlights: Sharad Pawar attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the language of the letter written to Uddhav Thackeray

Pawar said that the Union Home Minister also raised questions on the Governor’s language, the person with self-respect no longer continues in the post

Pawar said that the Union Home Minister has expressed disappointment over the language used in the letter, the Governor will have to consider himself to continue in office.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday, “Koshyari could have used better words in the letter.”

Mumbai

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that if there was a person of self-respect in his place, he would not have remained in the post. He said that the Union Home Minister has also expressed disappointment over the Governor’s language, but no self respecting person will continue in the post. Now Sharad Pawar has started trending on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters in Osmanabad district, Pawar said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that some words should not be used in the letter. NCP Chief Pawar said, ‘If someone was a person of self-respect, he would not have remained in the post. Who are we to demand? He said, “After expressing disappointment over the language used in the letter in a statement by the Union Home Minister, any self-respecting person will decide on his own whether or not to continue in office.”

Shah said on the letter of Governor Koshyari to Uddhav Thackeray – such words could be avoided.

Koshyari had recently written a letter to Thackeray to reopen the shrines in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president suddenly became secular. After this, allegations and counter-allegations started between the Governor and the Chief Minister. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday, “Koshyari could have used better words in the letter.”

On the question of speculation about senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse joining the NCP, Sharad Pawar said that Khadse was the leader of the opposition earlier and has played an important role in expanding the BJP in the state. He said, “He will criticize us and we will take notice of him.”

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray told Governor Koshyari – Your certificate on Hindutva is not required

Pawar also said that Maharashtra is facing a ‘historic economic crisis’ and the state government has no option but to take a loan to help the flood-affected people in the state. Pawar said, “The state has no option but to take a loan. The state is facing a historic economic crisis. I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss this.

Last week, at least 48 people died in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions due to heavy rains and floods. According to official information, as of Friday, 40,036 people were taken to safer places in four districts, with 32,500 from Solapur and 6,000 from Pune.