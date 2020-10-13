Highlights: New controversy started in Maharashtra politics over the opening of the temple

Dispute on letter written to Uddhav of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Sharad Pawar objected to the language used in the letter, letter written to PM

The Governor had directly targeted Uddhav’s Hindutva in the letter.

Mumbai

The issue of temple opening in Maharashtra has reached the Prime Minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the temple be opened. The Governor questioned Uddhav for not opening the temple by writing a letter and also attacked Uddhav’s Hindutva. Now angry with this attitude of the Governor, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to PM Modi, Sharad said, “In a democracy there is no problem in the free exchange of ideas between the Governor and the Chief Minister, but people sitting in constitutional posts should take care of the dignity of their language.” Pawar also quoted the portion of the Governor’s letter in which he had taken a dig at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘sudden secular’.

Sharad Pawar said in a letter to PM Modi, ‘Secular word is part of the preamble of our constitution, the Chief Minister of the state is also expected to take care of the dignity of this word and there is nothing wrong in it. But the way the governor used it, it seems that he is addressing the leader of a political party, not the chief minister of the state.

Uddhav’s reply to the governor, ‘My Hindutva does not need your certificate’

Let us know that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also replied in sharp words to the Governor’s letter on Tuesday morning. In his reply sent to the Governor, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ‘Just as it was not right to impose a sudden lockdown, it is also not right to remove it suddenly. And yes, I am someone who follows the tradition of Hindutva, my Hindutva does not need your proof. ‘



Pawar said, CM’s right to release his statement in the media

Supporting Uddhav’s letter to the Governor, Sharad Pawar said in a letter sent to the PM, “Looking at the kind of situation that happened, I think the Chief Minister had no option left. That is why he released his statement in the media. I fully support the Chief Minister’s decision.



This letter from the Governor got wind of controversy

In fact, the entire controversy started with the letter of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in which he had called upon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open religious places. In the letter, the governor wrote, ‘From June 1, you had announced to resume the mission, but today even after four months, places of worship have not been opened. It is also a strange situation that on one side the government has opened bars and restaurants, but the Devasthals have still not been opened. You have been a strong advocate of Hindutva and you have also publicly expressed your devotion for Lord Rama. The governor further wrote, ‘Have you suddenly made yourself suddenly’ secular ‘? The word you once hated? ‘



Uddhav also sent a reply to the Governor

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also gave a befitting reply to this letter of the Governor. The Chief Minister in his reply to the Governor said that it is wrong to mention my Hindutva in the letter. I do not need your certificate for Hindutva. Uddhav wrote in the letter that welcoming those who call my state capital as POK does not sit in my Hindutva.