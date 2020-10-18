new Delhi: Recently, a controversial letter was written by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to CM Uddhav Thackeray. In fact, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his letter to CM Thackeray, had raised the question, ‘whether he has become secular’. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took this letter in an interview to a TV channel and said that, Koshyari could use his words properly and avoid choosing such words.

Koshyari wrote a satirical letter

Explain that in the midst of Corona crisis, Governor Koshyari wrote a satirical letter describing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a ‘strong supporter of Hindutva’ for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra. In this letter he wrote that it is extremely surprising to know whether the Chief Minister is getting ‘any divine order to postpone the step of reopening of places of worship’. Or he has made himself ‘secular’. A word he (Thackeray) hated.

The entire letter has been read- Amit Shah

At the same time, on being asked the question of Amit Shah, how the party took Koshiyari’s comment, he said that he has read the letter. Amit Shah said, “He has given a moving reference, but I also think that it would have been better if he had avoided the selection of words. But at the same time, I feel that he (the governor) would choose those particular words. Could have escaped “.

