Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday appealed people not to go out of their homes to celebrate the new year amid Corona virus epidemic and said that night curfew would continue till January 5 in major cities of the state.

As a precaution after the Corona virus redesign in Britain, curfew has been imposed from 11 am to 6 pm on January 5 in areas falling within the corporate limits (of big cities).

In the circular of the state government, people have been appealed to welcome the new year in their own homes and avoid going to the beach, gardens, roads. However, there will be no curfew of the day on 31 December.

The circular specifically called for children younger than ten years and elderly people above 60 years to not go out of the house to celebrate the new year in the wake of this epidemic. In Mumbai, a large number of people reach places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaon and Juhu on New Year.

The government order said that no natural or religious program should be done during this time, people going to religious places on the first day of 2021 should avoid overcrowding. To avoid pollution in the circular, it has been advised not to fireworks.

