The Maharashtra government on Monday appealed people not to go out of their homes to celebrate the new year amid the Kovid-19 epidemic and said that night curfew would continue till January 5 in major cities of the state. As a precaution after the Corona virus redesign in Britain (in big cities) curfew has been imposed from 11 am to 6 pm till 5 January in areas falling within the corporate limits.

The state government’s circular appeals to people to welcome the New Year in their homes in a normal manner and to avoid going to the beach, gardens, roads, there will be no curfew on December 31.

The government has specifically called upon children younger than ten years and elders above 60 years to not go out of the house to celebrate the New Year in the wake of this epidemic. On New Year in Mumbai, a large number of people reach places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaum and Juhu etc.

The government order states that no cultural or religious programs should be held during this period, people visiting religious places on the first day of 2021 should avoid overcrowding. It is advised not to fireworks to avoid pollution.