Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, famous for her outspoken statements, is once again in the news for targeting the Maharashtra government. Kagna Ranaut has compared the Maharashtra government to the Babur army. In fact, the Governor of Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has also written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray to open the closed shrines. Kagna Ranaut has slammed him for the reply given by Uddhav Thackeray on the letter.

After the BJP workers demonstrated in front of the Siddha Vinayak temple, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has also written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray to open the closed shrines. At the same time, the Governor has taunted and asked if Uddhav has received any warning from God to keep the shrines from being reopened or he has become secular. To this, CM Uddhav Thackeray replied that the way it was not appropriate to immediately put a lockdown, in the same way it is not right to completely eliminate it.

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut became active after the Governor’s letter and the CM’s response to that. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Good to know that the Hon’ble Governor is being questioned by the Gunda Government, the goons have opened bars and restaurants but have strategically kept the temples closed. Sonia Army is behaving worse than Babur Army. ‘

Recently, Tanishq, a jewelery maker, released a new advertisement. There is a lot of controversy over this advertisement. Kangana Ranaut has also reacted strongly to this advertisement. He said that this advertisement not only promotes love jihad but also promotes gender discrimination. Let us know that after constant criticism of this advertisement on social media, Tanishq company has withdrawn this advertisement.