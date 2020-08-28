The two leaders have once again shared the stage after the historic swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister in November last year. But this time the opportunity was to inaugurate Pune’s Kovid-19 hospital.

The multi-storey Kovid-19 Hospital of Pune Municipal Corporation was inaugurated by the leaders. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chandrakant Patil were also present on the occasion.

The involvement of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in the hospital program raised eyebrows in the political world. The most interesting thing is that while Fadnavis praised the work done by Ajit Pawar in Pune district, he criticized the state government and Shiv Sena for handling the situation of Kovid-19 in Mumbai.

Recently, Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, who was defeated from Maval Lok Sabha constituency, supported the BJP’s stand in the CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Angered by Parth’s statement, Sharad Pawar had publicly called him immature.