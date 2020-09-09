Highlights: One study claimed that only small drug peddlers and drugs were caught in Mumbai in drug cases

V Narayan / Swati Deshpande, Mumbai

After three days of questioning, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Riya Chakraborty and presented her in court through video conferencing. The court has sent Riya to 14 days judicial custody. Riya is accused of being a member of the active drug syndicate. Amidst all this, a study claimed that most of the arrests in drug cases in Mumbai have been made only by small drug peddlers (sellers) and drug users, no big businessmen or suppliers were caught.

This research is done by an independent organization called the Law Center for Legal Policy. In this, the data of the last 10 years has been presented. It shows that during this time a charge sheet was filed against small sellers and drug users. Most of them were slums or street dwellers. He was found guilty in almost 100 per cent cases, it seems that the anti-drug laws are strictly enforced in Maharashtra.



The most cases are in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Cases up to 1 October 2019 have been included in this study. They have shown that in 90 percent of these cases, arrests and convictions have been done under the NDPS Act.

‘Police targets only the lower classes’

According to the study, between 2017 and 2018, 97 percent of the cases were related to possession of drugs for personal use. When the business of these people was seen, it became clear that the police always arrests the people of the lower class of society. These include daily wage laborers, AC mists, car washers, cooks, porter, garbage pickers, auto drivers and delivery boys. Of the 10,669 cases analyzed, all the accused admitted their crime.

‘Anyone can be shown the drug but only hemp’

The report revealed one more thing that in most of the cases in Maharashtra, the seized drug is a very expensive type, but under this act only ‘use of cannabis’ has been shown in all arrests. This law has another drawback. To prevent the use of drugs, drug use here has been termed as criminal activity, for which there is a provision of punishment and fine. “It is ironic that such a law does the most harm to the people it has been enacted to protect,” the study states.

‘Drug addict jailed’ instead of hospital

According to Studi, the courts have the right to send drug addicts to de-addiction centers, but the accused presented before them or sent to jail or fined. However, lawyer Tarak Syed says that in cases where the accused has got drugs for personal use, if he agrees to his treatment, then he is exempted from prosecution under section 64A of NDPS Act.