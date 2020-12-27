In Maharashtra, the infection has been confirmed in 16 persons recently returned from Britain and two members of the family of such passengers. A health officer gave this information. The official said that samples of those people have been sent to NIV of Pune.

The health officer said, “Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to find out if they are infected with the new type of corona virus found in Britain.”

This new type of corona virus, which has emerged in Britain, is reportedly spreading rapidly and is being described as highly contagious. All passengers arriving from the UK are being investigated and flights arriving from the UK have been suspended earlier this week.

1,222 passengers returned from the UK have been screened, of which 16 passengers have been confirmed infected.