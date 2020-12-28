Mumbai: Congress minister and guardian minister Aslam Shek has made a big charge against BMC. Aslam has written a letter to the BMC Commissioner talking about being an ‘officer syndicate for years in BMC’. In his letter, he has asked the BMC Commissioner to transfer such officers who have been in the same position for years and are misusing it.

He said, “I have written the letter not only to the BMC Commissioner but also to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. He has talked about the transfer of officers who have been in the post of BMC for years. Be it the officer of BMC, MMRDA, SRA or MAHADA. Officers sitting in all these places should be transferred soon. ”

He further said, “When an officer stays in a post for a long time, then obviously a syndicate starts working there. I have written a letter demanding change in this syndicate. It is important to start Badlab from the bottom. This should change from clerk to higher officer. “

If people in the Mahapalika or any office keep the rules in this way, they will remain in their posts for years and will work in the same position for years, then I will always oppose it. As a minister, it is my duty.

He said, “All the MLAs, specials and leaders in BMC area should work in the public interest and if they do something wrong then action should be taken against them. If the matter is of Congress vs Shiv Sena in BMC, then I want to make it clear that my letter is about right and wrong. As a foster minister, I have exercised my rights and through this letter have demanded the removal of BMC officers who have held these posts for years and are working as a syndicate. “

Let me tell you, this is not the first time Aslam Sheikh has raised questions on issues related to BMC. Earlier, Aslam Sheikh wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal about the work of several corporators, on which Aslam Shaikh questioned the commissioner’s functioning when there was no response from BMC. It was also said that Iqbal Chahal had complained about this to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. This is the second time since that Aslam Sheikh has written a letter to the BMC Commissioner and accused the Officers Syndicate in BMC.

Read this also.

Exercising reconciliation with farmers, the government convened December 30 for the next round of talks

PM Modi gave the green signal to the 100th Farmers Rail, said – lakhs of farmers of West Bengal will benefit