Pune: The havoc of the Corona virus has not stopped. At the same time, the vaccine has been approved to prevent the corona virus crisis in the country. The government has approved the use of two vaccines in the country. Meanwhile, controversy has arisen over the name of Corona vaccine of Serum Institute of India. Regarding this, a Pune court issued notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on the application of a pharmaceutical company and vendor.

The government has also approved the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the prevention of corona virus. This vaccine, prepared by Oxford University, has been named ‘Covishield’ by the Serum Institute of India. At the same time, the serum has received notice regarding the name of the vaccine. This notice requests the Serum Institute of India to stop using the ‘Kovishield’ trademark or other similar names in its upcoming Kovid-19 vaccination.

Nanded’s company Qutis Biotech has filed an application. It claims that she has been using the ‘Kovishield’ trademark since 2020 for her products such as antiseptic, sanitizer etc. In the case, the company applied for registration of the Kovishield trademark on 29 April 2020, which is pending and the company has been using this trademark for its products since 30 May 2020.

No side effects

At the same time, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has described the ‘Kovishield’ vaccine as completely safe. Adar Poonawala said, ‘There may be a slight headache or fever after taking the vaccine but there is no reason to panic. A little headache, a little fever, occurs for a couple of days, that too is cured by taking medicines. This is our recommendation. This has been proved in the trial. There is no side effect of the vaccine.

