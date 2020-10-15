Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that attempts to damage the image of the Hindi film industry and ‘finish’ it or ‘move elsewhere’ will not be tolerated.

Thackeray’s statement has come out regarding the investigation and media coverage being done by several agencies in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Referring to Thackeray’s statement in a meeting with multiplex and theater owners, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Efforts to end the film industry or move elsewhere will not be tolerated.”

He said that Mumbai is not only the financial capital of the country but also the entertainment capital. Thackeray said, “Bollywood is followed globally. The film industry generates a large number of jobs. In the last few days, there was an attempt by some people to tarnish the image of the film industry, which is quite annoying. ”

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to create a film city in the state to woo film makers. In the meeting, Thackeray informed the theater owners that the State Culture Department has prepared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in relation to the reopening of cinema halls, which have been closed for more than six months.

He said that the decision will be taken to reopen the cinema hall soon after the SOP is finalized.

Yashomati Thakur, minister in Maharashtra government sentenced to three months, is a case of police assault