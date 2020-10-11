Mumbai. While addressing the public, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put his side on many things. He urged people not to be lax about Corona. Aarey Colony was declared a forest. Also expressed his opinion on opening of dharmasthalas. Read Uddhav Thackeray’s address

Uddhav Thackeray said that Corona is a guest who has come from outside, has entered the house and has upset everyone. We are all asking when this guest will go. Today’s situation is the same as before. I am worried about you guys, so I have come forward to communicate with you, because I too am a member of your family. Corona is like a guest, came from an outside country. Even after being asked to leave, Corona is not going out.

At metro car shed in Aarey Colony

CM said that whatever part of the saw is, I declare it as a forest on behalf of the government. The issue of metro and carshed had come up and we opposed it, it was opposed by the environmental savvy. There were many agitations and crime was registered on it. It has been decided that the government will take back all the crimes that were registered in this case. The forest of saws is declared as forest and the place will be developed. On what will happen to the carshed in Aarey, on this I say that this carshed will be in Kanjurmarg, and this place will be given for zero money.

Government land will be given to the public. The construction cost which was about 100 crores will also be used. For this, I thank Ajit Pawar, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Balasaheb Thorat who have done a lot of work for this. The money spent in it will not be wasted. Aare has about 800 acres of land and such a big forest is inside the city. It is a matter of pride for us inside Mumbai.

On damage from natural storm

The Panchnama has been working on the damage caused by the natural objections that came in Konkan, East Maharashtra, and the loss is still due to the rain. The government’s focus on all this is that farmers will not be harmed.

On the condition of farmers

It is our role to give farmers a market with storage. Will work only in the interest of the farmer. If the law that is in the interest of the farmer is fine, otherwise we are discussing with the farmers’ organizations and will decide on it. Regarding Corona, we had said work from home, but the farmer cannot do it, the farmer has to work hard. Approximately 29.5 million farmers have been exempted from debt.

In unlock, we have removed many types of captives, which are required, started the investigation center, increased beds. So far, 29 lakh 50 thousand farmers of the state have been exempted from debt. Our main role is to keep the remaining crop of farmers in cold storage, giving them the price according to the market. Focused on the plan. 10 to 5 rupees made from Shiv bhoj, today 2 crore 2 lakh thali was given. Many such works are being done.

On farmers law

We are considering the pros and cons of the Central Government’s Farmers Act. We are reviewing the policy of good and bad, which will be better and will support it, which will be harmful. They are taking the responsibility of increasing all the facilities. That is why we are saying that you take care and we take responsibility for it. Thanks the doctor

My family is my responsibility

Maharashtra is a state which is working with the confidence of the people. Now if the people thought that we can win with this then they will win. One campaign we have started today, our family is our responsibility, I thank those who started this. My family was also tested. I consider those who are working in this work from morning till evening without caring for themselves. H

Mask only defense

I should apply our mask properly. Maharashtra is my family, wear a mask, cover the nose and mouth, the person talking to us has worn it too. Even standing with four people should stand with a mask on. If no one has applied the mask, then they should be asked to apply the mask well. Apply the mask in such a way that your mouth and nose are completely covered. Hands should be washed repeatedly. This is our tradition. When our family grew up, when we used to come home after playing sports, parents used to say go and wash hands and feet properly. This process is not a new thing. We already have here, just we did not follow, due to which these results are being suffered.

On local train traffic

The number of local people will be increased, after that more and more people will be allowed to migrate. Railway service was started under Maharashtra. The mask is our black belt. This black-belt has to be worn to prevent viral. Do not bring lockdown again, lockdown has been brought once again in many places abroad. Now think whether you want a mask or lockdown, do not bring a lockdown under any circumstances.

Corona cases are decreasing. The beds are getting empty. This does not mean that we stop wearing masks and become careless. This condition can still remain for 6 months to come. Therefore, there should not be a situation of lockdown and again we and our city-state should not be hit by Corona. So follow the rules.

On opening the temple

Some people say that it is open, it is open, so why not the shrine, my responsibility is to everyone, many festivals are coming, prosperity should come at home, not difficult. Will not decide to open the temple in a hurry. The temple will be opened gradually. Everyone wants to go by local train. We have asked to increase the number of local. ‘No mask, no entry’ is being applied everywhere. The public should decide whether to apply masks or lockdown. I appeal to all the people of Mumbai and the state. The way you all supported the government and me till now, thank you all for that and hope for everyone’s cooperation in the future.