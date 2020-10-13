Mumbai: Today, the opposition party BJP staged a protest in Mumbai to open the temple in Maharashtra. The protest was held outside the famous temple of Siddhivinayak in Mumbai where hundreds of BJP workers took to the road and raised slogans against Uddhav Thackeray’s government.

Many BJP workers were arrested

The protesting party and state president Pravin Darekar were present in this demonstration. In the Corona era, this demonstration was done by the BJP for opening the religious site which was closed in the state for a long time. Activists protesting outside the Siddhivinayak temple also tried to forcefully enter the temple in a fit of rage, after which the Mumbai police detained several BJP workers.

ABP News spoke to the major temples of Mumbai about the demand being made by the BJP to open temples in the state and tried to know that the temple administration is in favor of opening this temple?

Awaiting government’s decision

Mumbai’s major temples Siddhivinayak, Babulnath and Mumba Devi temple administration told that they are awaiting the decision of the Maharashtra government. All the major temples say that if the Maharashtra government issues SOP for opening the temple, then we are ready to open the temple for devotees.

Opening of temples is a big challenge

The temple administration says that we are waiting for the order of the Maharashtra government. Opening the temple in the Corona period will be a big challenge for all temples. Everyone has to prepare a lot for this because there is a difference between the mall and the temple. Devotees come to the temple not in thousands, but in lakhs. In such a situation, if the temples are opened without any preparation, then the crisis of corona can deepen.

Can not play with the health of devotees

All the temple administration says that we are ready to wait. We cannot play with the health of the devotees. We will do nothing till the Maharashtra government gives us an order.

