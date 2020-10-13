Mumbai: In Maharashtra, BJP has started a movement to open the temple during the Corona period. Temples have been closed in the Corona period, which has not been opened till date. BJP says that when the restaurants opened in Maharashtra, the bars opened, the middle opened, then why are the temples closed? Maharashtra’s Rajyapala has also written a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this.

Malls have opened in Maharashtra, almost all shops are also opening in the Corona era but religious places are closed. BJP’s opposition is that when mall-restaurants can be opened then what is the point of keeping the religious place closed. Talking about two big temples of Maharashtra, Siddhivinayak and Shirdi Sai, there are a very small number of devotees here. In ordinary days, long lines of devotees used to visit both these temples.