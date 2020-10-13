Mumbai: In Maharashtra, BJP has started a movement to open the temple during the Corona period. Temples have been closed in the Corona period, which has not been opened till date. BJP says that when the restaurants opened in Maharashtra, the bars opened, the middle opened, then why are the temples closed? Maharashtra’s Rajyapala has also written a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this.
Malls have opened in Maharashtra, almost all shops are also opening in the Corona era but religious places are closed. BJP’s opposition is that when mall-restaurants can be opened then what is the point of keeping the religious place closed. Talking about two big temples of Maharashtra, Siddhivinayak and Shirdi Sai, there are a very small number of devotees here. In ordinary days, long lines of devotees used to visit both these temples.
What did the Governor write in letter to the Chief Minister?
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. In the letter, he said, “On 1 June you said in your television address that ‘Mission Begin Again’ ‘PS Hariom’ is being started in the state from the first week of June … facing a long lockdown. The people had raised a lot of hope from your words. It is ironic that on one hand the state government has given permission to open bars, restaurants and beach … On the other hand our Gods and Goddesses have been kept in lockdown status till now. ”
The Governor further wrote, “You are a strong advocate of Hindutva … After taking charge of the Chief Minister, you have gone to Ayodhya and made a public display of your devotion to Lord Rama … You visit the Vitthal Rukmani Temple in Pandharpur. Have already done prayers and worship on Ashadhi Ekadashi.
He further wrote, “I would like to mention that places of worship have been opened in Delhi from June 8 and religious places have been opened in the whole country from the end of June. There has been no report of outbreak of Kovid-19 from these parts of the country. I request you to allow religious places to be opened as per the guidelines of Kovid-19.
Chief Minister Thackeray responded to the Governor’s letter
CM Uddhav Thackeray has replied to the Governor. CM has said that he should not be taught Uddhav’s lesson. The Chief Minister wrote, “As it was not right to implement the lockdown suddenly, it would not be a good thing to completely cancel it at once. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva does not need verification from you. ”
