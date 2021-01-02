Mumbai: The BJP alleges that the Uddhav government has made a TDR of the ancient Mahakali caves in the middle city to benefit some builders of Mumbai. This is a big scam. Please tell that these Mahakali caves are present in Jogeshwari area of ​​Mumbai.

The BJP alleges that a primitive temple also exists in the cave. It is also a tourist place, whose government is bargaining. The Uddhav government has committed major corruption by bypassing all rules and court orders. BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Praveen Darekar went inside these caves and staged a protest with hundreds of workers.

According to the BJP, the Uddhav government is bargaining the site of the temple with the builders. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges that the Thackeray government has decided to give TDR builder Avinash Bhosle and Shahid Balwa land worth crores of Mahakali cave in Jogeshwari area of ​​Mumbai.

On 1 August 1805, the British gave a lease of about 1 square meter i.e. 10 thousand square feet near Mahakali cave for 999 years. In 1909, the Government of India declared this cave as protected monuments. The Government of India also entered into an agreement with the Fernandes Rebelo family in 1913.

Mahakali Cave is under the Logical Survey of India i.e. Government of India. In such a situation, its TDR cannot be given. It has said itself before the Mahapalika i.e. BMC. Despite this, some builders raised their voice related to TDR.

In 2014, the company of Avinash Bhosle, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka also filed a petition in Mumbai High Court regarding this. But it has been 6 years till now, the court has not accepted the demand of the builders. In July 2019, Mumbai Municipal Corporation also did not accept the demand of the builders. But in spite of all this, the Thackeray government has decided to give TDR builders through the many years old Mahakali cave.

