Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed grief on the death of the gang-rape victim of Hathras on Tuesday. At the same time, demanded the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to punish the culprits soon.

Deshmukh also criticized Adityanath through Twitter and said that it would have been better if the Chief Minister of BJP would have focused on creating a crime-free city instead of Film City in the state.

#Uttar Pradesh Massive victim dies tragically in K Hathras, a soulful tribute to him. @myogiadityanath The criminals should put pen control. But if you focus on ‘Clean City from Goons’ instead of ‘Film City’, it will be more useful for our mothers and sisters. – ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) September 29, 2020

NCP Minister Deshmukh tweeted, “Saddened at Hathras victim’s death. Adityanath ji, hope that the culprits will soon be behind bars. It would have been nice if you had focused on creating a crime-free city in place of Film City so that our sisters would be safe. ”

Let me tell you, the Hathras police of UP has been accused that they performed the last rites of the gang-raped girl on their own without the consent of the family members. Now his evidence has also come out, the policemen are caught on camera decorating the girl’s pyre and setting the pyre on fire.

The gang-raped girl died yesterday in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her dead body was transported to her village at night, but it is alleged that the police and administration also cremated the dead body of the girl in the middle of the night, without the consent of her family members.

Read this also.

Fans started crying on seeing Sushant Singh in the dream, Shweta Singh Kirti shared ‘open letter’ in brother’s name