In the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, 154 police personnel were found to be Corona positive and 2 died. A total of 24,735 police personnel have been found to be Corona positive, of which 22,082 people have been cured. In addition, there are 2,394 active cases and 259 deaths.

The pace of corona in the country seems to be slowing down. For the last few days, not only the new cases of corona virus are seeing a decrease, but also the number of those who beat this epidemic is increasing. The way Corona was seen in September, October is reassuring in this matter. According to the Health Ministry data, more patients are getting cured than the number of new corona cases being received in the country in the last few weeks.

India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 69 lakh figures with 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the information of the Union Health Ministry, 59,06,070 people including 8,93,592 active cases have been cured out of a total of 69,06,152 cases while 1,06,490 people have died.