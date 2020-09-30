Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to start preparations by preparing an action plan for the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj in the year 2024-25. He said on Tuesday that an action plan for Magh Mela should also be submitted to the government in the coming January. A spokesperson of the state government said that while reviewing the development works of Prayagraj Mandal, the Chief Minister said that keeping in mind the Maha Kumbh of 2024-2025, preparations should be made from now on.Yogi said that where the works of Amrit Yojana have been completed, connections should be made available there. Sewer connections should be made on a war footing. Similarly, connections of drinking water schemes should also be made available. He also ordered to start preparations for the Magh Mela to be held in the coming January and said that the government should be made aware about the planning of the event by following the protocol of Kovid-19.

The Chief Minister said that there are immense possibilities of tourism development in Prayagraj division. Prayagraj Kumbh gave a new dimension to tourism development. Steps should be taken with Prayagraj in Kaushambi, Pratapgarh in respect of tourism prospects. Places of tourist importance should be developed at the local level. Appreciating the progress of the works of Prayagraj Smart City, the Chief Minister directed to complete the remaining works expeditiously. Instructing to speed up the works of Smart City, Amrit Yojana and Namami Gange Yojana, he said that these schemes should be completed in a time-bound manner in relation to drinking water and sewerage.