The two big alliances that came out in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 have adopted the same formula for applying social equations in ticket distribution. While the BJP and Congress have trusted the upper castes, the JDU and the RJD have placed their bets on the backward and the backward. The Congress has given almost half of its seats to the upper castes.

The grand alliance released the list of all 243 seats at a shared press conference held at a hotel here on Thursday. In this, along with RJD and Congress, the names of the candidates of the three left parties are also named. RJD-Congress has fielded about two dozen women. The Congress has also won the new fighters, but the RJD has made its own candidate for the players. There are more than a dozen candidates in the Congress who are contesting for the first time. The participation of both parties in Dalit and Minority candidates is almost equal. Among the leaders of the grand alliance at the press conference were Jagadanand Singh and MP Manoj Jha from RJD, Dr. Madan Mohan Jha from Congress, Dr. Akhilesh Singh, Rambabu Kunwar from CPI, Arun Kumar Mishra from CPI, KD Yadav from CPI Male.

RJD’s highest base vote attention

Except the seats of the Left parties in the Grand Alliance, the RJD has paid maximum attention to its base vote. The party’s special emphasis has been on the ‘My’ equation. Maximum 58 Yadav candidates have been given tickets. Minorities have been given 15 tickets. In the RJD list, only a dozen seats have come from the upper castes. At the same time, RJD has given a lot of preference to the most backward. RJD has 24 seats in this society. Apart from Yadav, eight seats have been given to the Kushwaha Samaj, which is included among the backward. Seven Vaishyas have also been given lanterns. By giving tickets to four Paswan, two Mushars, two Adivasis, seven Ravidas among the Dalits, the party has tried to help the Dalit-Mahadalit.

The Congress fielded the highest number of 32 seats in 70

The Congress has fielded upper caste candidates from the maximum 32 seats out of the 70 seats in its share. The party also won ten seats, the number of Dalit candidates is ten. This party has paid a lot of attention to the youth. Except its seating candidates, the age of 20 candidates is between 40 and 45 years old. Both the parties have fielded 24 women together. Apart from this, the number of extremely backward candidates in Congress is also eight.

Admission candidate from Balmikinagar

The Congress has nominated Pravesh Kumar Mishra from Balmikinagar parliamentary constituency. In the Grand Alliance, this seat went to the Congress account. In the general election from Balmikinagar, only Congress candidates contested. But at that time, the victory was lost to Vaidyanath Mahato of JDU. The seat fell vacant after the death of Mr. Mahato. Now in the by-election, this seat has gone to the Congress.

Congress tickets Bhavna, Love and Subhashini, deprived of military

The Grand Alliance has not only given preference to its big leaders, but has also relied on the big name coming from outside. However, the Congress could not accommodate Fauzia Rana, daughter of Munawar Rana, in this matter. The Congress has fielded Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, and Subhashini, daughter of Sharad Yadav. However, recently the party could not give ticket to Fauzia Rana, who was joining. On the other hand, Bhavna Jha, who was expelled from the party along with Shakeel Ahmed in the Lok Sabha elections, has been re-ticketed by the Congress.

Change field of two

However, the Congress has given tickets to all the sitting MLAs from its old constituency. Only Kusheshwarsthan and Vijay Shankar Dubey have been nominated from Maharajganj in place of Manjhi instead of Dr. Ashok Kumar Rosda.

Youth organization preferred

The party has given tickets to two leaders who were president of Youth Congress but denied one. Youth Congress president Lalan Yadav has been fielded from Sultanganj and current president Gujan Patel from Nalanda. But, the seat of Kumar Ashish, who was the working president of the organization last contested from Bankipur, went to Bankipur, this time in the account of Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha.

Second generation of many leaders in the field

The Congress has also taken care of the second generation of its old leaders. From Kahalgaon, the party has this time replaced Sadanand Singh with his son Shubhanand Mukesh. Similarly, Dr. Shashi Shekhar Singh, son of Awadhesh Singh has also been fielded from Wazirganj. Late party leader of the party Rajesh Ram, son of Dilkeshwar Ram has also landed. However, even before this, he has been an MLA from there. Ravi Jyoti Kumar from JDU has been nominated by the party from Rajgir. He has also been a JDU MLA from Rajgir.

How much representation was given to which class in the Grand Alliance

List caste wise

RJD

Backward – 73 (51 percent)

Extremely backward – 24 (51 percent)

Minorities – 15 (11 percent)

Savarna – 13 (09 percent)

Dalit – 14 (09 percent)

ST-02 (1.3 percent)

Women – 17 (12 percent)

Congress

Savarna – 34 (49 percent)

Backward – 10 (14 percent)

Extremely backward – 3 (04 percent)

Dalit – 13 (19 percent)

Minorities – 10 (14 percent)

Women – 7 (10 percent)

How much representation was given to which class in NDA

List caste wise

B J P

Caste Number Percent

Dalit: 16 14.54

Savarna: 50 45.45

Backward-backward: 44 40

Female: 13 11.81

Muslim: 00 00

JDU

Caste Number Percent

Dalit: 18 15.65

Savarna: 19 16.52

Backward: 45 39

Backward: 19 16.52

Female: 22 19.13

Muslim: 11 09.56