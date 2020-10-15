Highlights: Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah formed a united front for the restoration of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

A total of 6 political parties, including PDP and National Conference, joined the Grand Alliance

Mahagathbandhan parties declare struggle for restoration of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

In the politics of Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP and the National Conference, which had been opposing each other for decades, have now become one in the name of restoration of Article 370. The two parties, claiming a major political intervention in Kashmir, have formed a united front with some smaller parties in the valley. In announcing this grand alliance, these parties have said that they will fight vigorously to bring back the conditions in Kashmir valley before 5 August 2019. The main agenda of this struggle will be to restore Article 370 again. This joint front includes the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, CPI-M, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, People’s Conference and Awami National Conference.

The grand alliance was announced after the release of Mehbooba Mufti, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and the chairman of PDP. On Thursday, a joint meeting of all the parties took place at the house of former CM Farooq Abdullah on the issue of restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by representatives of various political parties associated with the Kashmir Valley, including Chief Mehbooba of the People’s Democratic Party.

Mehbooba and Omar during a meeting at Farooq Abdullah’s house

Name of People’s Alliance for Gupt Declaration

After the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah held a joint press conference to announce this grand alliance. During this, Farooq Abdullah said that this grand alliance has been named People’s Alliance for Guptar Declaration. Our fight is a constitutional battle. We want the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be given back all the rights that they had before 5 August 2019.

Secret Declaration made after Farooq Abdullah’s release

Let me tell you that the Gukara Declaration, named after this grand alliance, was formed by Farooq along with several political parties a few weeks ago. All issues including the revival of Articles 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir were included in this manifesto. It was believed that Mehbooba Mufti was also supported on its agenda. At the same time, Congress also attended the meeting held at Farooq’s residence when the Declaration was formed.

NC and PDP were against each other for a long time

Confirming this on Thursday, the two parties jointly formed a grand alliance on this basis. The great thing is that the leaders of the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, held in the name of Guptar Declaration, have been ruling against each other on the basis of issues for a long time. However the leaders of these two parties Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were kept in custody for a long time after the end of Article 370.