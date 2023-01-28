Maha Akl, 22, told Sky News Arabia her story since she moved to the United States with her family in 2015 when she was 15 years old, noting that she was subjected to injustice until the American judiciary gave her justice.

She explained that “before moving to the United States, she was a player in the Egyptian national team for triathlon,” which is a sport that includes swimming, cycling and running, respectively.

Maha added that after moving to the United States, she was keen to complete her career in this sport, and participated in competitions in several American states and achieved distinguished successes, according to her account.

She noted that she finished a few days before participating in the Iron Man Championship at the level of the United States, as the youngest Arab Egyptian to participate in these competitions, and achieved advanced numbers in them. She is also currently preparing for a tournament in Texas, through which she seeks to participate in the World Triathlon Championship.

Maha indicated that she is studying international business administration at the University of Colorado Mesa in Texas, and she is currently in the fourth year. .

Speaking about her story, Maha confirmed that she had been subjected to an injustice that made her frustrated, saying:

• I recently participated in the Triathlon Championship in Houston, Texas, where I live with my family, and achieved first place.

• I was surprised when the organizers accused me of cheating and denied me the first place, although the competitions and the contestants’ itinerary were carefully monitored.

• I felt severe injustice and a desire to deprive me of my achievement.

• I resorted to the judiciary, which was fair to me and proved my entitlement to the Houston Triathlon Championship. I was very happy after the organizers executed the ruling and I regained my right, especially since this situation made me very frustrated for some time.

She concluded her speech by being keen to be influential and effective in American society, as “I did not move to live as a mere immigrant moving to a new country,” and this is what drives her to achieve continuous achievements, as she put it.