Originally announced by Mediascape in 2019 with the name Magusphere of the Magical Girl, this third person shooter has passed to the publisher PLAYISM, which will release it in the course of 2022 on PC and console. For the occasion, the game has been renamed MaguSphere: Magical Cannon Girls.

Although this announcement of PLAYISM did not reveal the nature of the consoles the game will arrive on, the previous reveal of Mediascape had brought it back out on PlayStation 4. Will it still be like this?

While waiting to find out, we leave you in the company of a small intro of the story, followed by the announcement trailer and some pictures!

In the near future, a huge ring has suddenly appeared on the moon. From this ring emerge mysterious beings known as “Gremlins”, who use copies of humanity’s most powerful weapons to initiate their invasion of Earth. Hoka, a girl endowed with the power of the Magic Cannon, will come face to face not only with these Gremlins, but also with a mysterious girl who seems to be controlling them. What is the Magic Cannon? And what happens to these Gremlins and the mysterious girl? Will Hoka and her companions be able to restore peace and happiness to Earth? Or will they, and the whole world, be completely destroyed… ?!

MaguSphere: Magical Cannon Girls – Trailer

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu