Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo Monchi paraded this Wednesday, January 5, through the streets of Seville as Baltasar in the parade of the Magi from the capital of Seville. Although a native of San Fernando, but after more than three decades in the shadow of La Giralda, the sports director of the Nervión club thus fulfilled one of his great illusions.

Baltasar Monchi greeted from the balcony of the Town Hall and during the evening paraded through some of the main avenues of Seville on a route that has been altered in recent days due to the high incidence of COVID. Next to him, in the float, an ‘entourage’ made up of some family members and also friends.

Lopetegui, in a press conference in the morning, had asked for ‘gifts’ from the man in charge of bringing him the signings he needs to reinforce a team that is very high on the table: “That they come as soon as possible and that they be the best possible “, the coach said about the January reinforcements. Surely Monchi had something in store for his squad, apart from candy …