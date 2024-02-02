Home page politics

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

Effective killer: Ukraine's Magura V5 drone sank the Russian warship Ivanovets in the Black Sea. © Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukraine's “Magura V5” drones were used to sink Russia's warship near Crimea – each with 300 kilograms of explosives on board.

Sevastopol/Kiev – The list of sunken Russian warships is now long: especially the sinking of the landing ship “Novocherkassk” and of the flagship “Moskva” attracted attention last year. The over 100 meter long tanker “Olenogorski Gornjak” was also badly damaged by the Ukrainian military.

These attacks were already a significant blow to the Russian Black Sea Fleet – which attracted renewed global attention with the loss of the Ivanovets this week. The missile ship was sunk on the west coast of the Crimean peninsula, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014, by several Ukrainian maritime drones, Ukrainian military intelligence said on Thursday. Several so-called “Magura V5” sea drones were used – which provided detailed images of the attack thanks to HD cameras on board.

Ukraine War: Russia's warship sunk near Crimea – “Magura V5” drones hit “Ivanovets”

Ukraine's military intelligence released a video showing several sea drones loaded with explosives heading towards the Russian warship and exploding. The ship listed and eventually sank. So far there is no confirmation of this incident from the Russian side. So-called “Magura V5” drones were used, optical killer model boats that were even discovered by the Russian crew.

In the video you can see how the “Ivanovets” opened machine gun fire – but without success. The first two drones hit the stern, disabling the warship, while several more permanently disabled it with hits to the side. Apparently at least six drones were used, writes the military portal Defense Express. Ivan Sybyriakov, head of the Center for Unmanned Systems at Ukrainian defense contractor SpetsTechnoExport (STE), recently praised the drones. In addition to kamikaze attacks, they can also carry out reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Magura V5 Range of use: 800 kilometers Payload: 300 kilograms of explosives Possible uses: Kamikaze attacks, reconnaissance and surveillance missions Number owned by Ukraine: unknown

Comparison with “Kill Bill”: Military expert on the Ukrainian army’s motive for shooting down the corvette

The ship was apparently deliberately selected, as military expert Marcus Keupp, among others, suspects. Referring to the 20-year-old film by Quentin Tarantino, he said: “You may know the quote from the film 'Kill Bill': 'You and I have unfinished business.' And that's exactly what this was about. “This corvette that was sunk here is one of the ships that have enforced the naval blockade against Ukraine and Ukrainian grain exports since the end of 2022,” said a lecturer at the Zurich Military Academy ZDF.

And further: According to Keupp, there was apparently no close Russian surveillance of the zone in which the now sunk Russian warship lay. “The 'Ivanovets' tried to maneuver and escape, but couldn't because the attack came from several drones from different directions at the same time.” There were apparently no survivors. Keupp believes the Russians were distracted elsewhere. In fact, on Thursday evening, Ukraine managed a one-off direct hit by air strikes against Putin's Crimean troops. A video was circulated on