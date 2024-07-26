Washington (dpa)

Harry Maguire said missing out on Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph and England’s Euro 2024 campaign was the toughest moment of his career.

“When I first got injured, I thought I would be ready for the FA Cup final,” Maguire told reporters on the pre-season tour of the United States.

“So I worked hard and then I got another injury the week before the final, which kept me out of the game,” he added.

The English defender explained, “At the time, I didn’t feel there was a problem, and I thought I would be ready for the European Championship, and I joined the national team, but I suffered another injury, and I was very frustrated.”

“I thought I would be ready for the cup final or play a few minutes in the game, and I was 100 per cent sure I would be ready for the Euros, unfortunately it wasn’t, maybe because I rushed it, but it was definitely the toughest moment of my career,” Maguire said.

Asked if he wanted to stay at Manchester United, Maguire replied: “As long as the club’s management don’t tell me I’m for sale, or I’m no longer wanted, I’m staying.”

He concluded his statements, “Everything I heard and the steps I saw from the club’s management say that I am part of the next stage.”